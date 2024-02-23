Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They host Grimsby Town on the back of three consecutive away games within the last fortnight.

​The most recent of those was Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat at Walsall, ending a four-game unbeaten run which had lifted them to within one point of the League Two play-off places.

There’s everything to play for as, with just under a third of the season to go, only three points separate Harrogate Town in seventh from Walsall in 16th position.

Morecambe host Grimsby Town tomorrow after three consecutive away games Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The Shrimps sit 11th ahead of facing a Grimsby team who are third-bottom, six points clear of the drop zone.

They have only won one of their last 10 matches and have conceded eight goals in their last two outings.

Brannan said: “We’re always looking to beat anyone at home.

“We need three points from every home game but it’s going to be a harder game than people think.

“I’ve watched them play and they aren’t as bad as people have been saying they are.

“There’s a long way to go and a lot of points to play for but, if we can put a run together, we can get away from that group of clubs.”

Gwion Edwards and Farrend Rawson are both pushing for starting positions, while Ged Garner may also return after missing the midweek defeat.

Whoever plays will be charged with getting Morecambe on the front foot tomorrow.

While they have only lost two of nine in the league during 2024, it’s a run in which the players have had to show their character.

Only once since Boxing Day have the Shrimps scored the opening goal in a match; the 1-0 defeat of Sutton United a fortnight ago.

As Brannan acknowledged, his players’ fighting spirit is something of a double-edged sword.

He said: “Up until MK Dons six or seven games ago, we hadn’t come from behind to win in the league either.

“It shows great character among the players but, if I’m honest, I’d rather we didn’t keep putting ourselves in a position where that was necessary!