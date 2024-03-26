Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last Saturday’s defeat against Gillingham at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium means the Shrimps have now lost four consecutive matches.

Having previously been out of the play-off places on goal difference, the Morecambe players are now five points off the top seven going into the last month of the campaign.

They head to Accrington Stanley on Good Friday before hosting Barrow AFC on Easter Monday, desperate to pick up points in order to reassert their promotion claims.

With seven games of the regular season left to go, Brannan is still backing his side to keep battling and get back to winning ways.

He said: “I know we lost on Saturday but we told the lads that if they put performances in like that, and work that hard, we won’t be far off.

“We are a good team. We can win seven games on the bounce and get in the play-offs.

“We’re not going to give up until it’s over. We didn’t get the rub of the green again on Saturday and I am sure that will change.

“Easter is going to be massive for us. They are two great games, both of them are derbies and there will be good crowds – but we will go into both games confidently and take it to the other teams.

“Apart from the Salford game (3-1 defeat), I think the lads have been outstanding for me since I have been here and we will be giving it our all this weekend.”

As well as vowing his players won’t give up on their play-off dream, Brannan also gave a vote of confidence to keeper Archie Mair.

The Norwich City loanee had a difficult afternoon against Gillingham, misjudging Tim Dieng’s effort for their second equaliser before his error led to Connor Mahoney’s late winner.

“He’s been brilliant for us since he’s come,” Brannan said of the 23-year-old, who is playing in League Two for the first time.

“If you go through the whole team, they’ve all made mistakes over the season.