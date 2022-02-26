Morecambe manager has that familiar feeling on being back in charge at the Mazuma Stadium

The Scot’s return to the Mazuma Stadium was confirmed 48 hours ago following the departures of Stephen Robinson and Diarmuid O’Carroll for St Mirren.

They had only been in charge since last June, having replaced Adams after he’d left the Shrimps in the wake of last year’s play-off final victory for Bradford City.

Adams’ first spell as manager began in November 2019 with Morecambe in a fight to avoid the drop from League Two.

Derek Adams returned as Morecambe manager on Thursday morning

Fast forward two-and-a-quarter years and his return coincides with another battle against relegation, albeit with only a third of the season left as opposed to two-thirds last time.

Adding to the familiar feeling, the manager also links up with eight members of last season’s playing staff.

“It’s a similar challenge,” Adams acknowledged.

“It’s one where we’ve not got as many games as we had before but it’s a challenge I’m willing to take on and try to pick up the wins we need.

“I’ve got players I’ve had before and I’ve got players I’ve watched before, so I’m comfortable with the squad I’ve got.

“We’ve won three in the last 23 (league games), so we’ve got to get on a winning run.”

In most seasons, an indifferent run like that would usually be enough to see a team well and truly cut adrift.

However, the bottom eight in League One have - by and large - been unable to capitalise on each other’s inability to pick up three points on a regular basis.

That means, going into this afternoon’s match against Ipswich Town, Morecambe are only two points from safety and a further three behind Lincoln City in 17th.

They go into the game on the back of defeat against Rotherham United in midweek: one which Adams took heart from despite identifying areas for improvement.

He said: “I thought it was a good performance on Tuesday night against Rotherham, who are a very good side.

“I thought, in spells, of the game, it was very good. They created some good openings but we have to be better in front of goal and, at the other end, there have been too many goals conceded.

“There’s a long way to go but we have to get this (winning) run together.

“We’ve got Ipswich on Saturday, which is a tough game and they have been going well.

“It’s a very strong division with a lot of good teams in it and we’ve got to overcome them.”