The Shrimps made it three wins from four games to enhance their hopes of staying in League One with an exceptional performance on their first visit to The Valley.

They took a two-goal lead into the break thanks to strikes from Cole Stockton and Arthur Gnahoua before Jayden Stockley pulled one back for the hosts eight minutes into the second half.

Gnahoua’s second of the afternoon restored Morecambe’s two-goal advantage, though Chuks Aneke ensured a nervous finale with a late second for the Addicks.

Derek Adams saw his Morecambe players pick up three points at Charlton Athletic on Good Friday Picture: Getty Images

Nevertheless, the Shrimps were able to retain their advantage and climbed to 19th in the table, three points clear of the relegation positions.

Victory was only their third on the road in the league this season after the wins at Crewe Alexandra and Fleetwood Town.

Speaking afterwards, Adams said: “In the end it was a thoroughly deserved win for us because we created by far the best opportunities in the game.

“I think, performance-wise, we were accomplished. I thought the team spirit, the understanding of the game plan, their understanding of the roles was excellent.

“I thought, to a man, they were top class for this division. I thought, as a team, we played really well.

“Arthur has scored two important goals for us today and took both those goals really well.