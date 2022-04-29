Morecambe manager geared up for Sunderland's visit as survival battle goes to the final day

Both teams go into the final game of the season with plenty to play for at either end of the League One table.

Morecambe sit 19th, two places and as many points outside the relegation zone, while their visitors are fifth but need a win to guarantee a play-off appearance.

They make the journey on the back of a 12-match unbeaten run, the most recent of which was Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Rotherham United.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams made a midweek trip to watch Sunderland

“I was at the game the other night,” Adams said.

“It’s better watching live games than on the television because you can see different things happening in front of you.

“I took a few bits from it in terms of strengths and weaknesses, but Saturday’s game is one where we understand the pressure is on both sides to get the result they need.

“We know they’re unbeaten lately but unbeaten runs have to come to an end at some point.

“We’ve only lost one in eight at home and we’re confident in our home form.”

Three points would definitely keep Morecambe in the third tier next season, preserving their record of never having been relegated.

Any other outcome and attention then turns to their relegation rivals, Fleetwood Town and Gillingham.

Fleetwood, out of the drop zone on goal difference after a run of one victory in their last 20 matches, travel to Bolton Wanderers.

Gillingham, who occupy the final relegation berth, welcome a Rotherham team who need a win to ensure promotion – and possibly the title depending on how leaders Wigan Athletic fare at Shrewsbury Town.

The match at the Mazuma Stadium has sold out, meaning ample opportunity for both sets of players and coaching staff to be updated by supporters on events elsewhere.

Acknowledging that can prove a distraction, it’s a scenario which doesn’t faze Adams as he’ll be fully aware of what’s going on.

He said: “I’ll have my own device on my wrist, so I’ll know what’s happening everywhere else!

“We will have that information as quickly as the supporters, so I’m quite comfortable in that regard.