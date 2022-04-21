Morecambe manager explains their head of recruitment's exit

His exit from the Mazuma Stadium was announced yesterday, barely six months after he had swapped Northampton Town for the Shrimps.

It saw him link up again with Adams’ predecessor, Stephen Robinson, after their spell working together at Motherwell.

However, Adams has revealed that Foyle had signalled his desire to leave the club within days of the Scot’s return at the end of February.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derek Adams (right) has spoken about Martin Foyle's departure as head of recruitment

He said: “Martin handed in his notice at the beginning of March, so he was working that period.

“The club and himself came to a compromise agreement and it’s allowed him to pursue an opportunity elsewhere.

“The club had paid compensation to Northampton for him, which is disappointing because he’s only been here for a short space of time.

“However, he’s got an opportunity somewhere else and he wants to go, so that allows us to decide where we go.”

Foyle’s appointment last November was followed by the January signings of Trevor Carson, Jacob Bedeau, Ousmane Fane, Rhys Bennett and Dylan Connolly, followed by Adam Smith’s arrival at the start of February.

Speaking at the time, Robinson had said a head of recruitment had become an increasingly significant job.

It’s an opinion with which Adams agreed, acknowledging: “We will fill that role at some point.

“We just need to make a decision on how we fill it in the best way for us.