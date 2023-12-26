Morecambe return to action on Boxing Day with manager Ged Brannan having had his first-team squad members in for training on Christmas Day.

That was the first of four scheduled games in 10 days with another trip to Notts County on Friday, followed by Harrogate Town’s visit on New Year’s Day.

Attitudes to Christmas Day training have varied previously with some bosses viewing it as a time to be with the family and others thinking of it as a working day with a match to come 24 hours later.

Morecambe boss Ged Brannan hopes they have something to celebrate over the Christmas and New Year schedule Picture: Jack Taylor

Brannan played when the first thought was prevalent but now, on the other side of the fence, he counts himself in the latter camp.

Speaking in advance of Boxing Day, he said: “I think the Doncaster game was really when the Christmas period started and we’ve got a couple of cracking games coming up.

“We’ll be in on Christmas Day because we have a game on the 26th.

“The games are coming thick and fast. It’s going to be tough but it’s the same for all clubs.

“Fingers crossed we stay injury-free because we have a good little squad.

“We have a good group of pros who will look after their bodies correctly, eat the right things and get the right amount of sleep – it’s not like years ago when people still went out.”

Four games in a week-and-a-half means the emphasis is as much on rest, recuperation and rotation as it is on high quality training sessions and performances on matchday.

It’s possible – probable, some might say – that the Morecambe team which started against MK Dons on Saturday won’t be the one which rings in 2024 next week.

Despite the arduous schedule, Brannan doesn’t believe changes should be made to ease the workload on clubs and players.

“I think that’s our football and our culture,” he said.

“That’s our way and I think it should stay like that; it’s great for people who are off work because they can go and watch football.