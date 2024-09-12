Derek Adams is hoping for a change of fortune as Morecambe look to finally get off the mark in League Two this weekend.

The Shrimps begin a run of three home games in four by welcoming Colchester United to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Saturday.

They do so, having become the first EFL side in history to start a season with five 1-0 defeats after last weekend’s loss at Crewe Alexandra.

That saw refereeing decisions in the spotlight once again with Crewe’s winner coming from the spot when Yann Songo’o was deemed to have pulled back Mickey Demetriou.

Gwion Edwards is on the sidelines with injury Picture: Morecambe FC

In a Sky Sports column this week, former Premier League referee Chris Foy said last weekend’s official, Scott Simpson, had erred in awarding Crewe’s penalty.

Speaking before training on Thursday, Adams said: “The contact was minimal and the player, as Chris Foy said, was able to get his shot off – and the referee takes a while to give the decision.

“Three or four big decisions have gone against us so far, two or three red cards and a penalty that shouldn’t have been given.

“That’s given the opposition an advantage in games but all we want to see is better decision making by the referees.

“We created opportunities on goal but, to be fair to Crewe, they blocked a lot of shots and the keeper made a magnificent save from Lee Angol.

“It’s frustrating because, from a performance point of view, we’ve been competitive but it’s just small margins.”

As for Saturday’s opposition, Colchester make the journey on the back of a four-game winless run in all competitions.

Adams’ opposite number, Danny Cowley, has carried out a similar squad overhaul to that undertaken by the Shrimps by making 16 signings over the summer.

Two of Adams’ new faces, Hallam Hope and George Ray, have been joined on the sidelines by Gwion Edwards.

“Hallam hasn’t trained this week,” Adams said of the striker, who missed the trip to Crewe.

“We’re still giving him an opportunity before Saturday but we’ll wait and see how he reacts.

“Gwion has had a problem around the groin area, which is an area he’s had problems with before.

“He’s waiting to see a consultant to find out what the problem is.”