Morecambe manager Derek Adams says he has no idea what the club’s plans are for next season.

Following defeat at Chesterfield last weekend, Adams launched a scathing attack on officials in criticising the lack of a forward plan after the club’s relegation to the National League was confirmed over Easter.

That came after director James Wakefield had told the Shrimps Trust podcast that there were plans for ‘every eventuality’ – but it all hinged on a change of ownership.

Adams said: “We need to start thinking, talking and planning.

Derek Adams wants to know Morecambe's plans for next season Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

“We don’t have a plan in place for next season yet, not one plan. That’s a huge problem from up there (board and owner) and if they don’t start getting it right, they are letting this football club down.

“We are giving everything for this club; our soul, our heart and our workrate.

“We haven’t had two days off consecutively this year, we have worked tirelessly for this club day in and day out and we haven’t had the rewards we have deserved.

“Yes we have made errors but that is life and sport. We can go to bed at night, put our heads on the pillow and say we have given our all – and that is all anyone can ask.

“The board of directors and the owner (Bond Group) need to start planning.

“They don’t have a plan and until they get a plan, then we’ve got a problem. They’re the ones who are custodians of this football club.

“We’ve got supporters who pay week in and week out for this football club. It is their responsibility – from up high – to give us a plan going forward, where they want to take this football club.

“We’ve worked ever so hard to keep things alive on the deals that we’ve had to do, the transfer embargo at the start of the season, the non-payment of being able to take players in at the beginning of January.

“We’re a very, very loyal football club. We have loyal supporters and I feel for them – and I feel for some people inside this football club as well because we’re having to pay a price for someone else’s errors.”

Asked about his personal position, Adams said: “I can’t have a plan. Until they have a plan up there, I can’t have a plan.

“They’re the ones who need to start having a plan. Until they get a plan, then we’ve got a problem.”