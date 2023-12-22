Ged Brannan expects an entertaining game as Morecambe look to finish this year’s home matches with three points tomorrow.​

The Shrimps welcome MK Dons to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium, looking to back up last weekend’s five-goal victory at Doncaster Rovers.

It’s Morecambe’s final match on home soil in 2023 with Brannan believing it will be one that is easy on the eye.

The manager said: “They are going to try and pass the ball around.

Morecambe have a poor record against MK Dons to try and overturn this weekend Picture: Michael Williamson

“Their manager (Mike Williamson) has his style of play and no doubt he will stick to it.

“They are a good team but we are on the front foot at the minute and it’s going to be a good game.

“One hundred per cent it will be a game where both teams are passing the ball, so we’re going to be aggressive in our press because we’ll have to be.”

History isn’t on Morecambe’s side, having lost their last five matches against this weekend’s visitors.

Six of the last seven meetings have gone the Dons’ way with Morecambe failing to score in those half-dozen defeats.

Nevertheless, Brannan goes into tomorrow’s game buoyed by what he witnessed in South Yorkshire last weekend.

“I was more excited about the performance than the win to be honest,” he said.

“We’re getting better and better with each game and I was made up for the defence to keep a clean sheet.

“They and Adam (Smith, goalkeeper) did ever so well to keep the ball out of the net, the midfield dominated the game and we scored five goals.

“Speaking to their manager (Grant McCann) after the game, he was full of compliments; he said they couldn’t live with us.

“The delivery of the set pieces from Adam (Mayor) and Eli (King) was fantastic: teams will be watching our set pieces because they know we’re a threat from them.”

Morecambe have also announced a rearranged date for their League Two trip to Walsall.

The clubs should have met on Saturday, January 6 but the game was called off because of their FA Cup commitments that day.

As a result, the match will now be played on Tuesday, February 6 (7.45pm).