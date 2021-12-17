Morecambe manager aims to complete Fleetwood Town double

The Shrimps welcome Fleetwood to the Mazuma Stadium tomorrow, four weeks after winning 2-1 when the sides met at Highbury.

That is Morecambe’s sole victory in their last 11 league outings, with a run of five points from 33 having seen them drop into the relegation places approaching the midway point of the campaign.

A win tomorrow – and other results going their way – would see them escape the bottom four as they prepare for a potentially pivotal fortnight of the season.

Morecambe were beaten at Portsmouth last weekend Picture: Jack Taylor

After tomorrow, Robinson’s players head to Bolton Wanderers, in 15th place, before hosting the bottom two, Crewe Alexandra and Doncaster Rovers.

First up are Fleetwood, who have picked up back-to-back wins against Bolton and Gillingham under interim boss Stephen Crainey.

He took over following Simon Grayson’s exit last month but, according to Robinson, not much has changed in terms of their approach.

He said: “They have had a change of manager but they haven’t had a change of team.

“They have the same style of football. They like to play out from the back, they are a good footballing side.

“There are fine lines in this division between winning and losing football matches, and they have had some good results but there is so little between each team in League One.

“There wasn’t much between the two sides last time and we’re at home where we will have the crowd behind us.”

Robinson did, however, reveal that Ryan Delaney will be touch and go for tomorrow after picking up a knock at Portsmouth last weekend.

Scott Wootton will be out with the injury which forced him off at Fratton Park, while Freddie Price is also unavailable after sustaining a concussion during training this week.