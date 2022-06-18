Morecambe make third summer signing as former Mansfield Town defender puts pen to paper

The central defender will join the club on July 1, upon the completion of his contract with Mansfield Town.

Rawson becomes the third new arrival announced within the last 48 hours, following on from the signings of Donald Love and Max Melbourne.

The 25-year-old started his career with Derby County in 2014, spending two loan spells in the Championship with Rotherham United.

Farrend Rawson is Morecambe's third new signing of the summer Picture: Morecambe FC

Further loans followed at Coventry City and Accrington Stanley before a permanent switch to Forest Green Rovers in January 2018.

The central defender racked up 97 appearances during his stay at The New Lawn, before heading to Mansfield in the summer of 2020 and playing another 81 times.

Rawson told Morecambe’s website: “It feels amazing, I am really excited and I am looking forward to the challenges ahead.

“I had a really good time at Mansfield, it was a very good learning curve for me.

“I played a lot of games and got a lot of experience under two different managers.

“Following on from conversations with Greg (Strong, head of recruitment) and the manager (Derek Adams) about the way they saw the club going, the vision they had essentially aligned itself with my own visions and progression.

“The move was a no-brainer for me, their plan is exactly what I want and I want to play my football for a club that matches that.

“I have played a lot of games at League Two level and I feel like I have proven myself there to a certain extent. I believe it is time for me to step up a league and test myself again.

“I want to show people what I am capable of, I have done it before and I want to do it again.

“I want to achieve special things, I want to impress the manager and the fans as well.

“Under this manager I know that I will be able to learn more and add different things to my game.