After winning only two of their first 22 matches in League One this season, the Shrimps have taken nine points from their last three outings.

Having previously beaten Accrington Stanley and Burton Albion, Adams’ squad climbed out of the bottom four with victory over Cheltenham Town last weekend.

It lifted them to 19th in the table, two points clear of fourth-bottom Accrington and ahead of tomorrow’s hosts, Cambridge United, on goal difference.

Morecambe look to make it four straight wins when they travel to Cambridge United Picture: Jack Taylor

Nine points separate Fleetwood Town in 14th from bottom club Forest Green Rovers as Morecambe seek only their second away victory of the season.

“We have to continue our form and pull in the teams above us,” Adams said.

“We’ve closed the gap to the teams above us, but now we’re looking to open up a gap to the teams below us.

“There will still be lots of twists and turns to come, that always happens.

“There are a lot of points to be played for and a lot of difficult games to come, so a number of teams will be looking over their shoulders.”

The Morecambe boss will have Cole Stockton available for selection at Cambridge after he missed out against Cheltenham with injury.

New signing Dan Crowley should also be in the frame for a match featuring two teams who have had contrasting fortunes.

Cambridge’s win at the Mazuma Stadium in September saw them in seventh place after their first 10 games of the season.

They have, however, only taken eight points from the last 15 games and are on a run of three consecutive defeats.

Nevertheless, recent history is on Cambridge’s side given they have won the clubs’ last three meetings at the Abbey Stadium.

Adams said: “We’ve gone there in recent times and we haven’t had the breaks we deserved.

“We’ve had apologies because of decisions that have gone on in games but we’re going into it in good form.

“They are a difficult team to play against and they started the season very well.

