Derek Adams believes Liverpool loanee Rhys Williams is showing the benefits of regular football as Morecambe look to prolong his stay with the club.

The 23-year-old joined the Shrimps in August after agreeing an initial move to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium until January.

Saturday’s 3-0 defeat against Grimsby Town was Williams’ 19th appearance in all competitions for the Shrimps this season.

That is already the joint-second highest number of games he has played in a season, matching his tally for Liverpool in the 2020/21 campaign.

Rhys Williams is on loan with Morecambe until January Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Twenty-six matches on loan at Kidderminster Harriers in the 2019/20 National League North season remains his most productive year after subsequent moves away from Anfield failed to work out.

Temporary spells with Swansea City, Blackpool, Aberdeen and Port Vale brought a combined total of 25 matches, either as a result of injury or falling out of favour.

However, despite Morecambe’s position at the wrong end of League Two, the Preston-born central defender has impressed his manager.

Adams said: “I’ve spoken to Liverpool and we’ve asked for his loan to be extended.

“He’s been excellent for us and it’s given him an opportunity to play week in week out, which he needs and wants.

“He’s improving with every game and that’s the beauty of a loan, he gets an opportunity to go elsewhere and play.

“He’s come in here and been able to get 90 minutes every week so, hopefully, we can have him until the end of the season.

“Then, when he does go back at the end of the season, he’ll do so as someone who’s played 40-odd games and got regular football under his belt.”