Derek Adams acknowledges Morecambe need to start picking up league wins as their search for three points continues tomorrow.

Last weekend’s loss at Accrington Stanley sent the Shrimps back to the foot of League Two, leaving them as the division’s only winless team after 10 matches.

Saturday sees them travel to a Barrow AFC team sitting in third place, one of four teams level at the top of the table.

The opposition camp includes former Shrimps Chris Stokes and Ged Garner as Morecambe look to back up Tuesday’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy win over Nottingham Forest’s U21s.

Hallam Hope was one of Morecambe's goalscorers against Nottingham Forest's U21s on Tuesday Picture: Morecambe FC

Morecambe’s two victories this season have both come in the Trophy, giving them qualification for the knockout stages, and the aim now is to emulate those results in the league.

Adams said: “This league is ever so tight. It’s important to get wins because they can propel you up the table.

“We’ve had two defeats in eight games but we know we haven’t had enough wins in that time.”

Barrow’s form at Holker Street has been the foundation of their promising start under new head coach Stephen Clemence.

Having taken charge over the summer, the former Gillingham boss has guided them to 13 points from 15 at home; the division’s best record so far.

They go into tomorrow on the back of a Trophy defeat on Tuesday, when a much-changed line-up lost at Fleetwood Town

“We understand that but we’re looking forward to going to Barrow,” Adams said of their opposition’s home results.

“The pitch is in really good condition, which is helpful, and we’re coming off a good result in midweek.

“They have changed their formation and have changed some of their personnel from last season, but we still know a lot of their players.

“The ones who were missing last Saturday played the other night but they have a good pool of players to choose from.”

In contrast, Adams is counting the players available to him after Jordan Slew and Rhys Williams limped off on Tuesday, while Kayden Harrack is on international duty.

Marcus Dackers is back in contention, however, having been ineligible for the Forest game after previously featuring in the Trophy for parent club Salford City.

Adams confirmed: “We’ll see how they (Slew and Williams) are, we might have one player back on Saturday.”