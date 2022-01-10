Morecambe loanee goalkeeper makes the move back to Reading
Morecambe have confirmed loanee goalkeeper Jokull Andresson has returned to parent club Reading.
The 20-year-old had joined the club last summer on a season-long deal after an emergency seven-day stay with the Shrimps 12 months ago.
He made 17 league and cup appearances for the Shrimps this season, keeping clean sheets in the wins against Shrewsbury Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Newport County AFC.
However, he hasn’t figured since the 4-0 loss to MK Dons at the end of November, after which Kyle Letheren was recalled by manager Stephen Robinson.
With Motherwell keeper Trevor Carson joining the club on loan last week, an agreement has been reached for an early end to Andresson’s stay.
Robinson said: “Jokull heads back to Reading with our best wishes.
“He is a fine young goalkeeper and was a brilliant character around the dressing room.
“I am sure he will go on to have a fantastic career in football and myself and the rest of the club wish him the best of luck with whatever comes next.”
