Morecambe’s January transfer window business has started with the departure of loan forward Ethan Walker.

He had been the club’s 16th summer signing when joining on a season-long loan from Blackburn Rovers at the start of September.

However, Rovers have recalled the 21-year-old and loaned him to Oldham Athletic for the remainder of the campaign.

Walker’s exit comes after 11 appearances and one goal for the Shrimps.

Ethan Walker's loan spell with Morecambe has ended early after he was recalled by Blackburn Rovers Picture: Jack Taylor/Morecambe FC

That earned Morecambe a point when they drew 2-2 with Swindon Town at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on September 23: Walker’s third game for the club.

Only two of those 11 matches were starts, however, coming in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy ties with Liverpool’s U21s and Barrow AFC.

Announcing the news, a Morecambe statement said: “We’d like to place on record our thanks to Ethan for his efforts while at the club, and we wish him all the best in his career moving forward.”

Walker had came through the ranks at Preston North End, becoming the youngest player to feature for them when – aged 16 years and 156 days – he appeared against Aston Villa in December 2018.

That was one of two appearances he made for PNE, having come off the bench in a Carabao Cup win at Bradford City the following August.

He also had loan spells with Altrincham, Stalybridge Celtic, Carlisle United and AFC Fylde before leaving Deepdale in the summer of 2022.