Morecambe land Huddersfield Town striker on season-long loan

The 22-year-old, who initially came through the Huddersfield Academy set-up before joining Everton and then returning to West Yorkshire, is the third loanee to join the Shrimps this summer and their 10th new face overall.

With Cole Stockton and Jon Obika having missed the midweek Carabao Cup win at Rotherham United, Phillips could be in line for an immediate debut against MK Dons tomorrow.

He said: “I’m really happy to be here, it came around pretty quickly last night.

Kieran Phillips has joined Morecambe on loan Picture: Morecambe FC

“The promise of going up a level from last year, League Two to League One, is obviously a good sign for me.

“It (a potential move) was in the background a little bit. I hadn’t been told, and then around 16:00 yesterday, I got the call and I said ‘I’d like to do it, just give me the logistics’ and by 18:45, it was done.

“I always work as hard as I can, I’ll run all day until I can’t run anymore and when I get the ball, I’ll hopefully score a lot of goals.”

Phillips made his bow for Huddersfield in the second half of the 2020/21 season, coming off the bench 10 times in their Championship campaign and starting the FA Cup loss to Plymouth Argyle.

Last season brought two loan moves into League Two, scoring five times in 33 appearances for Walsall and twice in 11 games for Exeter City.

He added: “I enjoy a challenge, so I think this was the appropriate step for me to take, the jump from League Two to League One.

“Hopefully I can come here and score as many goals as possible.

“I’ve been training with Huddersfield all pre-season and into this season. Even that sets you up, it gets your intensity levels higher, you play quicker and things like that.

“I think that experience has definitely helped me this year, coming to this level and hopefully I can help the lads out as much as possible.