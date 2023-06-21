The 32-year-old has agreed a one-year deal, following on from Adam Smith’s re-signing on Tuesday.

Stokes joins after a two-year spell with Kilmarnock, during which they won promotion back to the Scottish top flight.

That was the third promotion Stokes has experienced, having helped Coventry City to League Two play-off success in 2017/18 and Bury to second place in the third tier 12 months later.

Chris Stokes (right) is Morecambe's latest signing Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

He was also part of the Coventry team that won the EFL Trophy in 2016/17 with victory over Oxford United in the final.

Stokes said: “It’s great to be joining Morecambe FC.

“I have spent a lot of years in the EFL in my career and Morecambe was always a very difficult place to come to, and always a battle, and I look forward to being part of a side that will make the Mazuma a difficult place to come to in 2023/24.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time up in Scotland but it’s back to business here in League Two now and I can’t wait to get underway and hopefully, with our supporters behind us, we can have a positive season for this football club.”

Stokes began his career with Bolton Wanderers before a loan spell with Crewe Alexandra.

He then joined Forest Green Rovers before a loan move to Coventry in 2015 became permanent that summer.

The last regular season game of his three years with the club was the goalless draw which meant Morecambe avoided relegation out of the EFL.

After a year with Bury, Stokes moved to Stevenage in 2019 before rejoining Forest Green in January 2020 and Kilmarnock 18 months later.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams said: “Chris is a player with really important experience that he can add to our group.

“He has been part of some very big moments for the clubs he has represented and that will be vital to the squad and the club going forward.