Morecambe land former Aston Villa youngster on loan from Burnley

The 22-year-old has joined the Shrimps for the remainder of the season as Stephen Robinson seeks an answer to his side’s defensive woes.

Robinson told the club website that Bedeau was a player he had attempted to bring in after taking charge at the Mazuma Stadium last year.

He said: “Jacob was somebody that I tried to sign during the summer.

Jacob Bedeau (left) has joined Morecambe on loan for the remainder of the season

“He is a left-sided centre-half, he is quick, he adds pace to our backline, something that we perhaps have been missing so far this season.

“He has played at League Two level with Scunthorpe United, it is not a young boy coming into the club who hasn’t played games.

“We believe that he has shown a lot of quality at that level and we know that he can make that step up. He has done well at Burnley so far and now this is the next stage in his career.

“He brings a lot of things that we feel like we are missing, aggressive in the air and a comfortable player on the ball.”

Bedeau joined Burnley last summer on a two-year deal following his release from Scunthorpe United.

He played 53 games for the Iron, having joined them after being released by Aston Villa after they had paid Bury £900,000 for him in January 2017.

Despite playing regularly for Villa’s Under-23s, he failed to break into the first-team picture and joined Scunthorpe on a free transfer at the start of 2019