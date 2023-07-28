The 20-year-old adds to the Shrimps’ options with the new season only a week away.

King broke through at Cardiff in the 2021/22 season, playing four times in the Championship as well as in their FA Cup loss at Liverpool.

After appearing in Cardiff’s Carabao Cup defeat to Portsmouth at the start of last season, he joined Crewe Alexandra on a half-season loan.

Eli King (left) has joined Morecambe on a season-long loan from Cardiff City Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

He played 15 times in League Two and 18 games in all competitions before returning to Cardiff, for whom he featured at Burnley on the final day of last season.

Shrimps’ boss Derek Adams said: “We are excited to have Eli in the building. He is a very highly-regarded young talent that we feel we can help to develop but, at the same time, can play a part for us this season.

“It’s not a coincidence that already he has turned out for Cardiff in the Championship as well as representing his country at youth level.

“We look forward to Eli making the next step in his progression here at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.”

King, who has previously been called up for the Wales U21 squad, added: “This is a really good challenge for me this season.

“I am joining a club where there is real competition for places and where the demands on each player are really high

“That was a big part of the appeal for me in coming to Morecambe.

