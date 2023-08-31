The 21-year-old has joined on a season-long loan, 12 months after signing for the Gas on a three-year deal from Cardiff City.

Connolly becomes the first of the two signings earmarked by Shrimps boss Derek Adams before the summer window closes on Friday evening.

Adams said: “James is a player we have tracked for a period of time and have been interested in bringing to Morecambe.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter

James Connolly has joined Morecambe on loan Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

“He is a young, hungry defender that has already gained vital experience in his time with Bristol Rovers.

“We look forward to working with James here and continuing his development, whilst also pushing him to play a part in our journey this season.”

A Wales U21 international, Connolly was initially a scholar with Blackburn Rovers before joining Cardiff in the summer of 2021.

He moved to Bristol Rovers on loan for the second half of the 2021/22 season, helping them win promotion to League One.

A permanent move followed, after which Connolly suffered a stress fracture of the back in August 2022 and was out for two months.

He played 30 times after returning to fitness, featuring for Rovers in their 5-1 loss to Morecambe in January.

Connolly added: “Morecambe are a good club that have a proven track record of helping to develop young players like myself and give young players a chance to play if they are ready.