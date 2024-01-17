Morecambe have made their fourth signing of the January transfer window with a loan deal for Ged Garner.

The Barrow AFC striker has joined the Shrimps until the end of the season, a year after becoming the Bluebirds’ record signing when moving from Fleetwood Town.

He came through the Fleetwood youth ranks, scoring 15 times in 78 first-team appearances before making the move north.

The 25-year-old has scored four times and contributed four assists in 39 matches for Barrow.

Barrow AFC striker Ged Garner has joined Morecambe on loan Picture: Morecambe FC

One of those appearances came against Morecambe earlier this season, coming off the bench during their 1-0 win over the Shrimps in October.

Garner said: “I’m really excited, I can’t wait to get going.

“When Barrow played Morecambe, I thought it was a very tight game with two very good sides going at it, so when I knew I was coming here, I knew I was joining a decent side.

“Personally, I want to come here to play and score as many goals as possible until the end of the season; that will hopefully help the football club move up the table.

“Just know that I’ll work hard and hopefully chip in with a few goals and assists and give my best to the club.”

Heading through the exit door, however, is teenager Cameron Rooney.

The 19-year-old has joined North West Counties Football League Premier Division club Lower Breck on loan until February 15.