Morecambe keeper wants team-mates to recover following Wigan Athletic defeat

The Shrimps lost 2-1 at the Mazuma Stadium, having led through Cole Stockton before goals from Will Keane and Stephen Humphrys gave the Latics victory.

Stephen Robinson’s players were left feeling hard done by at full-time, believing there was a foul in the build-up to Wigan’s winner and seeing a penalty appeal waved away.

Although Morecambe put in a fine performance, they are now three points from safety and face the League One leaders, Wycombe Wanderers, on Saturday.

Trevor Carson (left) has challenged the Shrimps to bounce back from defeat

The Northern Ireland international said: “It’s very frustrating, taking the lead and coming out on the wrong end of the result.

“There’s plenty of positives to be taken. I think they (Wigan) will finish first or second and we more than matched them.

“Hopefully, we can turn these performances into results. It (Wycombe) is a massive game.

“If we can take one win from these two games, we would probably be satisfied, but that puts pressure on us for Saturday.

“We have more than enough to match these teams but that’s football. It’s fine lines and we were on the wrong end.

“Their winner is a foul. There’s two hands on him (Ryan McLaughlin) and, when you’re at the bottom, these things go against you so we have to pick ourselves up and go again.”

Carson, on loan from Dundee United for the remainder of the season, had an eventful night at the Mazuma Stadium.

After Stockton had scored, he made a fine save from Callum Lang as well as pushing Max Power’s corner onto his own upright.

He was beaten by Keane, seconds before half-time, though the Shrimps didn’t let it affect them after the break.

Stockton hit the bar, as did Lang, but Humphrys’ deflected header ultimately settled matters in the visitors’ favour.

“It’s a poor time to concede and such a poor goal as well,” Carson said of Keane’s equaliser.

“We regrouped at half-time. We’re disappointed but we’ve reset and we’ve come out to win the game.

“I think they had a bit more possession second half than first half but I felt very comfortable.

“They had the chance with the free-kick (when Lang hit the woodwork) but we had opportunities.”