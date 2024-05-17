Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Morecambe have confirmed a second new deal today with keeper Stuart Moore also remaining at the Shrimps.

He has signed a contract for the 2024/25 season, though the club holds an option for a further 12 months.

News of his deal was announced after Gwion Edwards had also opted to extend his stay with the club.

While it’s believed the club remains under its HMRC-related embargo, Moore joins Edwards and Charlie Brown as senior players now under contract with the Shrimps.

Morecambe FC keeper Stuart Moore has signed a new deal Picture: Morecambe FC

Moore joined last summer, having left Blackpool, and quickly established himself as the first-choice shot-stopper.

The 29-year-old had played 13 times in league and cup before an injury at Sutton United last October ended his season.

He said: “It’s great to be staying and picking up where we left off last season.

“Unfortunately, it was a disappointing season for me with the injury, but it’s made me hungrier to come back fitter, stronger and really build on what we achieved to do better next season.

“Morecambe just has a homely feeling to it, I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far and I’m looking forward to spending more time here in the future.

“Not being able to play so much was disappointing, but that gave me the chance to try a few new things like commentary and getting out in the community which was great as well.

“I can’t wait to get back (to pre-season) already. I could have come back at the end of last season – and I was itching to come back – but it didn’t make sense, risking the injury at such a late stage when we didn’t have much to play for.

“I’m feeling really good and stronger than ever, hopefully the surgery has corrected the issue and reduced the possibility of it ever happening again.