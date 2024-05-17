Morecambe keeper puts pen to paper on a new contract
He has signed a contract for the 2024/25 season, though the club holds an option for a further 12 months.
News of his deal was announced after Gwion Edwards had also opted to extend his stay with the club.
While it’s believed the club remains under its HMRC-related embargo, Moore joins Edwards and Charlie Brown as senior players now under contract with the Shrimps.
Moore joined last summer, having left Blackpool, and quickly established himself as the first-choice shot-stopper.
The 29-year-old had played 13 times in league and cup before an injury at Sutton United last October ended his season.
He said: “It’s great to be staying and picking up where we left off last season.
“Unfortunately, it was a disappointing season for me with the injury, but it’s made me hungrier to come back fitter, stronger and really build on what we achieved to do better next season.
“Morecambe just has a homely feeling to it, I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far and I’m looking forward to spending more time here in the future.
“Not being able to play so much was disappointing, but that gave me the chance to try a few new things like commentary and getting out in the community which was great as well.
“I can’t wait to get back (to pre-season) already. I could have come back at the end of last season – and I was itching to come back – but it didn’t make sense, risking the injury at such a late stage when we didn’t have much to play for.
“I’m feeling really good and stronger than ever, hopefully the surgery has corrected the issue and reduced the possibility of it ever happening again.
“It’s a lot stronger now and I’m hoping it’s the end of it. I’m looking forward to getting back, getting stronger and building up to the start of the season.”