The 29-year-old has been one of the Shrimps’ standout performers in 2022/23, particularly when facing spot-kicks.

He has saved five of the six he has faced in league matches, denying Saturday’s opponents, Derby County, twice in one match at the Mazuma Stadium in November.

Ipswich Town, Plymouth Argyle and Bristol Rovers have also been thwarted from the spot, the latter seeing Scott Sinclair’s effort kept out during Morecambe’s 5-1 win last weekend.

Morecambe keeper Connor Ripley keeps out Scott Sinclair's penalty last weekend Picture: Michael Williamson

Adams said: “To be fair, it was a magnificent save.

“He’s done that on a number of occasions, where he’s been able to read the penalty taker.

“He’s stayed on his feet for a long time and not allowed the penalty taker the advantage of him picking a side early.”

Ripley was one of 11 arrivals at the Mazuma Stadium last summer as Adams overhauled his squad for the new campaign.

He joined the club after a three-and-a-half-year period in which he had only played 19 times, both for parent club Preston North End and then on loan at Salford City.

However, having been handed a captaincy role by Adams, Ripley has been an ever-present in League One this season.

“I think that Connor is a confidence player,” the manager added.

“He’s one that needs to be playing week in week out and he’s certainly come here and done that.

“We made him club captain because of his personality around people and he has taken that onto the field as well.

