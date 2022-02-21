Morecambe grant manager permission to speak with St Mirren over their vacant role

The Northern Irishman had been linked with the job on Monday following the departure of St Mirren’s former boss, Jim Goodwin, to Aberdeen.

It had been claimed a deal could happen quickly after a ‘substantial compensation fee’ was reportedly agreed for Robinson, who only joined the Shrimps on a three-year deal last summer.

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson

The speculation comes at an unhelpful time for the Shrimps, who are preparing to meet League One leaders Rotherham United tomorrow evening.

Confirming the development, a Morecambe statement said: “Morecambe FC can confirm that we have been approached by Scottish Premiership side St Mirren to speak to manager Stephen Robinson in relation to their managerial vacancy.

“The club has reluctantly granted Stephen permission to speak to St Mirren regarding the position. We hope for a swift resolution to this matter.”