Morecambe goalscorer wants to keep contributing to the team effort

Fifteen minutes after coming off the bench at the weekend, Wildig scored his second goal of the season in their 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town.

It took the 29-year-old to 24 goals in 239 appearances for the Shrimps since joining the club, initially on loan, in 2015.

Sixty-four of those games have come under Adams, in which time Wildig has scored 15 goals from the centre of midfield.

Aaron Wildig heads Morecambe into the lead

Wildig said: “To be fair, I don’t know what it is: I just somehow manage to get goals under Derek.

“He gives me that licence to get into the box and, hopefully, I can add a few more goals between now and the end of the season.

“Cole (Stockton) has scored loads of goals, Phillo (Adam Phillips) has scored a few and I know I’ve got goals in me.

“The way Derek sets up his team, we’re all going to have to chip in and get a few goals to take the pressure off Cole.”

The draw against Ipswich rounded off an eventful week for everyone concerned at the Mazuma Stadium.

It began on Monday when permission was given for St Mirren to talk with former boss Stephen Robinson and his assistant, Diarmuid O’Carroll, over a move north of the border.

That was completed on Tuesday morning, followed by a defeat at Rotherham United that evening with goalkeeping coach Barry Roche in acting charge.

Forty-eight hours after that, Adams’ return to the club - along with that of his assistant, John McMahon - was announced.

“It’s been a difficult week,” Wildig admitted.

“We had no idea Robbo was going to leave, it was really strange.

“We trained Monday, then we knew what was going on Monday night, and the gaffer came in on Thursday.

“There’s been a lot of chop and change but that’s football, we have to get on with it.”