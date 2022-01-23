Morecambe forward happy to make a contribution against Wycombe Wanderers

The Shrimps were 3-2 winners against Wycombe Wanderers at the Mazuma Stadium in a game where they had trailed twice.

Ayunga was one of several players who could have taken home the man-of-the-match award, having scored the second equaliser before creating Cole Stockton’s winner.

The goal was only the 24-year-old’s third of the season, having also scored in October’s reverse meeting at Adams Park.

Jonah Ayunga provided a goal and an assist for the Shrimps

He said: “It’s been tough recently, not getting the goals I want, but I’m happy to get the goal today.

“I’m happy to impact the game positively and get a goal and an assist, but the win’s the main thing.

“It’s been up and down for me personally but, hopefully, we’re picking up now.

“With 19 games to go, there’s a lot to play for and everyone believes we can get it done.”

Saturday’s win made it seven points from 12 to start the year, backing up the victory over Doncaster Rovers and the point at AFC Wimbledon.

It kept the Shrimps fourth-bottom of the League One table but only six points separate them from Charlton Athletic in 14th place.

“The performances since the second half against Doncaster have been a lot better,” Ayunga said.

“Performances have been good in the last three or four weeks and we have to carry on with that.

“We’re defending so much better than we were in the first half of the season, so we have to keep the performances going and get the results we deserve.

“Hopefully everyone can see how together the boys are, covering for each other and defending. That’s what it’s going to take so, hopefully, that continues.”