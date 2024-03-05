Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 24-year-old, who joined the club on a one-year contract last June, has put pen to paper on a deal until 2025 with the option of a further 12 months.

A former Chelsea youngster who has also played for Cheltenham Town and MK Dons, Brown has scored four times in 18 appearances for the Shrimps.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted, the gaffer (Ged Brannan) has shown a lot of faith and trust in me and I’m glad my hard work and performances on the pitch have earned me a new deal.

Morecambe boss Ged Brannan and Charlie Brown after the striker penned a new deal with the Shrimps Picture: Morecambe FC

“I can go out and play with freedom and just enjoy it now. I’m loving my football at the minute and I’m excited about the end of this season and next.”

Brown’s new contract comes a week-and-a-half after Morecambe boss Ged Brannan told a fans’ forum that offers had been made to a number of players.

All bar four of Brown’s appearances have come under Brannan, who replaced Derek Adams in charge at the end of November.

“I’m delighted, we’ve started planning for next season and he’s in our plans,” said the Morecambe boss.

“He’s done really well since I arrived at the club, he’s taken his chance with both hands and has been brilliant.

“He’s a great lad, great around the changing room and great around the other players.