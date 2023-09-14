Morecambe fined following Salford City melee
The match at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium saw Salford midfielder Matthew Lund red-carded after kicking out at Morecambe’s Jacob Davenport.
That sparked a melee involving players from both teams and led to an FA charge last week.
The teams were charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 as it was alleged they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour.
An FA statement issued on Thursday said: “Morecambe and Salford City have been fined £3,000 and £3,500 respectively for a mass confrontation that occurred during the 94th minute of their game on Saturday 2 September 2023 in the EFL League Two.
“Both clubs admitted that they failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from provocative behaviour. Their sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission.”