New owners for Morecambe days before crunch Coventry clash

Morecambe's Globe Arena
Morecambe have new owners ahead of arguably the biggest game in their history.

The majority shareholding in the Shrimps has been sold to London-based Bond Group Investments Ltd.

Shrimps manager Jim Bentley

On Saturday, Jim Bentley's face Coventry City at the Ricoh Arena and need a point to hang on to their Football League status.

A run of nine games without a win has dropped them to 22nd place in League Two, Barnet's 1-0 victory at the Globe Arena last Saturday seeing them close to within two points of the Shrimps.

Morecambe chairman Peter McGuigan said: "We are very pleased to confirm this transaction and look forward to a period of sustained stability and growth within the club.

"On behalf of the board I would like to thank everyone connected to the club for their patience and outstanding contribution during a difficult period for all concerned over the last few months."

Shrimps had been owned by G50 Holdings following the ill-fated ownership of Brazilian businessman Diego Lemos in 2016.