Morecambe ready to fight for their Football League survival at Coventry

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley wants his players to rise to the challenge as they prepare for arguably the biggest match in the club’s history.

Eleven years after winning promotion to the Football League, the Shrimps’ League Two status will be defined by events tomorrow.

They go to Coventry City, lying 22nd in the table and two points ahead of Barnet, who are in the final relegation spot and host bottom club Chesterfield.

Bentley’s players could have wrapped up their survival weeks ago but a run of nine games without a win has seen them almost sleepwalk towards the trap door.

The most damaging game of that run came a week ago when a point against Barnet would have kept Morecambe in League Two next season. However, the visitors left the Globe Arena with three points and kept their survival hopes intact.

A point tomorrow should still be enough for Morecambe, although Coventry also need a draw to ensure they finish in the play-offs.

“Those players who start at Coventry will start with a point to try and win the game,” Bentley said.

“If it’s not to be then a point will do it but the senior players will have to step up – those players who have played a lot of football have to step up to the plate.

“It is a massive challenge so we have to go there and be positive.

“Everyone was feeling negative after the Barnet game so, hopefully, after Coventry, we feel a lot better.

“You can’t feel sorry for yourself in life or football so we have to have a good week’s training and embrace the challenge ahead of us.

“We have beaten Coventry at home this season so we will hopefully go there and get over the line.”