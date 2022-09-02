Morecambe FC announce club is being prepared for sale

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Almost four-and-a-half years after purchasing the club, the process will see owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham stepping back from their positions on the board of directors.

Bond Group will continue their support of the board and the club as the majority shareholder, until a new owner is found to take the club forward.

Jason Whittingham (left) and Colin Goldring (right) took over Morecambe in 2018

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, the Bond Group said: “We are today announcing that we will be stepping down from the board of directors at Morecambe Football Club.

“This is being done while we prepare the club for sale and want to ensure that the club is ready for the transition from our time as owners.

“We have absolute trust in the current board of directors to run the club, with Bond Group still supporting the board as majority shareholder.

“Our attentions have been elsewhere and the board have more than proven their ability and dedication to the club.

“The board has evolved significantly during our period of ownership, particularly the appointment of Rod Taylor and Graham Howse to co-chairmen.

“They, along with the rest of the board of directors we’ve appointed, have worked better than we could have hoped for, including the valuable, dedicated and ongoing efforts of Mick Horton, Charlie Appleyard, James Wakefield and, more recently, Ben Sadler.

“The board functions exceptionally well, almost independently of Bond Group as owner of the club after the Covid-19 lockdown, and they have our absolute trust.

“We look back with pride at what the club has become in the years of our ownership – it doesn’t feel like four-and-a-half years since we took over with one game left of the season and the club’s future in the EFL uncertain.

“Everyone said we were mad for buying before that decider match, but we’d already bought into the club’s culture and could see the passion that everyone in Morecambe had for the club.

“Now, the club is sustainable in League One, having done a great job of staying up last season with Derek Adams back at the helm.

“The club is self-funding and is well managed thanks to the great work by the staff and the exceptional support of the fans, who are the lifeblood and beating heart of any club.

“We’ve made some amazing memories along the way, from banging the drums with the fans away at Crawley, to getting promoted at Wembley, with everything in between, not forgetting the draw against Coventry that secured our EFL status and started this journey.

“We have also had the pleasure of the FA Cup games against Premier League clubs, and seeing our young players come through the Academy and develop into quality footballers and people.

“It is now the right time for us to move on and hand over the club to the next owner, that we know can take the club to the next level.

“Bond Group will continue to own and support the board as the majority shareholder until the club is sold.