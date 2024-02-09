Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last month saw the Shrimps Trust say it would ‘explore an opportunity’ for an organised march with the club having been up for sale since September 2022.

On Friday afternoon, the Trust confirmed the march would be taking place in four weeks’ time on the day Wrexham visit the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

In a statement, the Trust said: “Representatives of the Shrimps Trust Board of Trustees last week held a very positive meeting with a representative from Lancashire Police regarding the proposed demonstration ahead of the Wrexham game on 9 March.

Morecambe was put up for sale by the owner in September 2022

“We are pleased to say that following on from these positive discussions, we plan to go ahead with the demonstration leaving the Eric Morecambe statue at 12pm, aiming to arrive at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium for 1pm ahead of the game.

“We are keen to stress that our intention is for the demonstration to show our support for the club and raise the profile of the fact that the club is for sale and has been for a very lengthy period of time now.

“We look forward to the event and hope as many Morecambe fans as possible join us in demonstrating our support for the club.

“Further details will be announced in due course, including a map of the route.”

Bond Group, owned by Jason Whittingham, put Morecambe up for sale almost 18 months ago.

February 2023 saw an announcement that Sarbjot Johal had purchased equity in the club through his Sarb Capital company with a view to competing an acquisition.

Johal was then invited to a meeting with the EFL – which has to approve takeovers – as it said certain required information was still sought and no subsequent sale then took place.

Then last summer, Morecambe’s retained list showed all 14 out-of-contract players had been released with former boss Derek Adams unsure as to his playing budget.