Morecambe face Rotherham United return trip

Morecambe will face familiar opposition in round one of the Carabao Cup next season.
By Gavin Browne
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 15:04 BST- 1 min read

The Shrimps are travelling to Rotherham United for the third time in eight seasons, during the week commencing August 7.

They defeated the Millers in round two 12 months ago, winning 1-0 thanks to Arthur Gnahoua’s second-half strike.

Six years earlier, Morecambe had a 5-4 extra-time victory in South Yorkshire with Jack Dunn (3), Cole Stockton and Kevin Ellison on target.

Arthur Gnahoua scored Morecambe's winner at Rotherham United last season Picture: Ian LyonArthur Gnahoua scored Morecambe's winner at Rotherham United last season Picture: Ian Lyon
Last season’s win came on the back of another victory against Championship opposition in the opening round, when Morecambe beat Stoke City on penalties.

It took them into the last 32, where they were eventually beaten by MK Dons last November.

The draw concludes a busy day of fixtures for next season with Morecambe having also published their League Two fixture list and been drawn to face Liverpool’s U21s in the EFL Trophy group stage.

