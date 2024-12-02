Morecambe have been handed another FA Cup trip to Chelsea following the draw for round three on Monday evening.

The Shrimps head to Stamford Bridge with the match due to be played across the weekend of January 11-12.

It’s the second time in five seasons the clubs have met in the competition, after Chelsea won 4-0 behind closed doors at the same stage in January 2021.

Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz scored the goals as Chelsea fielded a starting side costing in the region of £280m.

Derek Adams and Frank Lampard locked horns when Morecambe travelled to Chelsea in the FA Cup in January 2021 Picture: Ian Kington/IKImages/AFP via Getty Images

This will also be Morecambe’s fourth appearance in round three within the last five seasons, following on from their other trips to Tottenham and Swansea.

They are already guaranteed another £25,000 in prize money after progressing to round three, though victory would be worth £115,000.

That comes in addition to the £120,000 already pocketed this season thanks to the wins against Worthing and Bradford City in the opening two rounds.