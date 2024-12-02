Morecambe face FA Cup reunion with Chelsea
The Shrimps head to Stamford Bridge with the match due to be played across the weekend of January 11-12.
It’s the second time in five seasons the clubs have met in the competition, after Chelsea won 4-0 behind closed doors at the same stage in January 2021.
Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz scored the goals as Chelsea fielded a starting side costing in the region of £280m.
This will also be Morecambe’s fourth appearance in round three within the last five seasons, following on from their other trips to Tottenham and Swansea.
They are already guaranteed another £25,000 in prize money after progressing to round three, though victory would be worth £115,000.
That comes in addition to the £120,000 already pocketed this season thanks to the wins against Worthing and Bradford City in the opening two rounds.