Morecambe earn point at Portsmouth in goalless draw

Derek Adams' side showed spirit and determination and wasted a glorious chance to take all three points when Jake Taylor blazed over the bar from close range on 86 minutes when he looked certain to score.

Adams made one change to the side that lost 3-1 to Plymouth on Good Friday, with Adam Mayor recalled in place of Dyne Simeu who dropped to the bench.

And it was the Shrimps who started the game on the front foot with some flowing moves. Donald Love found space down the right and saw his shot well blocked by Clark Robertson before the same player did well to foil Cole Stockton.

Connor Ripley kept a clean sheet at Fratton Park (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The home side hit back with Owen Dale's cross just evading the sliding Colby BIshop at the far post and Dane Scarlett breaking through on goal but taking the ball too wide of Connor Ripley and the chance went begging.

The Shrimps continued to threaten with Stockton forcing a Matt Macey save low to his right before Tom Lowery twice went close for the home side.

The Shrimps started the second half on the front foot with Jensen Weir producing a well stuck shot that was straight at Macey, before the home side countered with substitute Reeco Hackett testing Ripley low to his left.

Portsmouth pushed for the victory at the death with Hackett firing just over and then drawing a world class save from Ripley in added time.

It was Morecambe who should have won the game however when they had a man over four minutes from time but Taylor failed to score from close range in what could prove to be a costly miss.

PORTSMOUTH: Macey, Rafferty, Raggett, Robertson, Hume, Lowery, Pack, Scarlett (Hackett 60), Tunnicliffe (Pigott 65), Dale, Bishop. Subs not used: Oluwayemi, Thompson, Bernard, Jewitt-White, Towler.

