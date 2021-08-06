Morecambe duo may be doubtful for their season opener at Ipswich Town

The Shrimps head to Ipswich Town tomorrow for their first match as a League One club following last season’s promotion.

Facing an Ipswich side fancied to challenge for the title, Morecambe could head to Portman Road without two of their principal attacking threats.

An ankle injury had kept Rangers loanee McPake out of last weekend’s friendly with Blackpool, while Wildig has picked up a problem during the course of this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron Wildig is a doubt for Morecambe's match at Ipswich Town tomorrow

“Josh is touch and go,” Robinson admitted.

“He will maybe join in training on Friday but he’s 50-50. If not, he will be back for Tuesday night (Carabao Cup tie at Blackburn Rovers).

“Aaron Wildig picked up a little knock as well so we’ll have to see how he is.”

Having taken charge after Derek Adams’ departure in June, Robinson has brought in 15 new players.

One of those, striker Jon Obika, is out for five months with a hamstring injury which leaves Robinson on the lookout for further reinforcements.

Any new arrival, however, is likely to be on a permanent basis given McPake, Jokull Andresson, Callum Jones, Alfie McCalmont and Adam Phillips have taken up the available loan slots.

Robinson said: “Jon’s injury has left us slightly short at the top end.

“I like two players in every position, so I’m looking at a couple of players but I don’t think there will be anything before Saturday.

“Obviously, I’d prefer a permanent deal because we’ve got the five loanees in.

“I don’t like to take more than five because it reduces the number available to you on a matchday.”

Perennial relegation favourites in League Two, it isn’t a surprise that most pundits give the Shrimps little to no chance of surviving one division higher.

Around a dozen clubs are tipped to be fighting for promotion to the Championship this season, some with bigger reputations and expectations than others.

Though his players have been written off before a ball has been kicked, Robinson is excited about what lies ahead.

“It’s a good time to be involved in it,” he said.

“I think it’s the most exciting League One in a long time.

“There are a lot of big clubs with big stadiums and big crowds, so we have nothing to lose.

“People expect us to fail but we think we can prove them wrong.”