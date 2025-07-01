Morecambe owner Jason Whittingham

Morecambe’s directors have hit out at club owner Jason Whittingham after challenging him to sell the club or face it going into administration.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A board statement issued earlier on Tuesday said the directors would put the Shrimps into administration if Whittingham failed to complete a sale to Panjab Warriors by 4pm.

Half an hour after that deadline, the board issued another statement in which it gave Whittingham until 6pm as the directors investigated what it described as ‘new information’ that had come to light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, after 6pm came and went without any further update, the board issued another bulletin at 9.30pm on Tuesday.

A statement on behalf of the directors from Morecambe co-chairman Rod Taylor said: “Following further discussions with Jason Whittingham this afternoon and evening, it is apparent to the board of directors that he is, for some reason, stalling for time and attempting to drag out what is a truly horrible situation and decision for as long as possible.

“We must emphasise that this is without providing the board with any substantive or convincing reasons for us to responsibly delay triggering the administration process.

“The board of directors have, this evening, informed Jason that administrators will be called, at the earliest opportunity, tomorrow morning.

“Jason still has the chance to do the right thing, agree to sell his shares tomorrow morning, but that opportunity expires once and for all after that.”