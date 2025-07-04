Morecambe's board of directors are back in place

Morecambe’s board of directors are back in place, 48 hours after their collective resignation from the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The returns of Graham Howse, Rod Taylor, Mick Horton, Charlie Appleyard and James Wakefield were confirmed on Friday afternoon after they had stood down from their roles on Wednesday.

That was amid a row with the Shrimps’ owner, Bond Group Investments, over the prolonged sale of the club to Panjab Warriors in addition to delayed wages for June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their exit left the Shrimps without any directors but, earlier on Friday, Bond Group claimed a sale was due for completion on Monday.

As part of that announcement, Bond Group added that the previous board had been invited back to support the final stages of the sale process.

Having made their return, a board statement said: “The Board of Directors have unanimously agreed to rejoin Morecambe FC and facilitate the sale of Bond Group’s shares to Panjab Warriors, which is intended to complete on Monday.

“All we can promise is that we will do everything in our powers to make it happen, get wages paid and begin at last to look forwards.”