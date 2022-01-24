Morecambe defender chosen for Jamaica's World Cup qualifiers

The full-back is part of a 22-man squad selected for Jamaica’s World Cup qualifiers against Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica.

They host Mexico on January 27 and Costa Rica on February 2, either side of the trip to Panama on January 30.

Greg Leigh has been chosen for the Jamaica squad

That means Leigh will miss the trips to Accrington Stanley and Sheffield Wednesday on January 29 and February 1 respectively.

It’s the second time this season the 27-year-old has been chosen by his country, having been called up for their games against El Salvador and the USA in November.