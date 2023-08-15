The Shrimps were comprehensively beaten 3-0 by an experienced team which has been at the top end of the division for the past few years.

Adams admitted that the work Stags boss Nigel Clough has done in recent times to build a promotion-chasing squad is something he would love to replicate.

In contrast, the Morecambe boss has had another summer rebuild after releasing 14 out-of-contract players amid uncertainty over his budget for 2023/24.

Morecambe were well beaten at Mansfield Town last weekend Picture: Jack Taylor

Adams said: “They have a vastly experienced squad, who have been steadily building to get out of this division for a few years, and you could see the quality they had by the way they played.

“We only had six players left at the end of last season and we have had to build a new squad and are still looking to build.

“Mansfield have been building this squad since NIgel Clough came in nearly four years ago and you could see that.

“They have had a lot of time to build that team and a lot of money has been spent to get them to where they are today – and I’m jealous of them and tell them that as well.”

Morecambe are back in action tonight, when they welcome Notts County to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium (7.45pm).

New arrival David Tutonda, who wasn’t available to feature last weekend, should be available as Adams seeks further fresh blood.

He added: “It’s been a challenging time for us. We have brought in 13 players and are still looking for three more.

“We are looking for players who can give us some strength in depth.

“The new players have adapted well to our coaching methods and the environment, and I can see us getting better day by day and they are buying into what we are trying to achieve.

“We all know other teams will have bigger budgets and playing squads but we deal well with what we have got.

“We have a really good team spirit and have players who can handle the ball and be a threat.