Morecambe confirm manager Derek Adams' departure amid Bradford City speculation

Fewer than 72 hours after guiding the Shrimps to promotion into League One, the Scot has left ‘to pursue an opportunity elsewhere’ according to a club statement.

That opportunity is widely expected to be the vacant managerial position at Bradford City, Adams having been heavily linked with a move to Valley Parade for the last three weeks.

He was asked about that speculation in the aftermath of Monday’s play-off final win but said no deal had been done at that stage.

Manager Derek Adams has left Morecambe with Bradford City widely anticipated to be his next port of call

Morecambe co-chairman, Rod Taylor, said: “Derek did a fantastic job during his year-and-a-half at Morecambe, not only guiding the club into League One, but also acting as a catalyst for positive change and encouraging everybody at the club to aim higher.

“For all of that we thank him, and we wish him all the best for the future. However, the club is now solely focused on moving decisively to appoint the right manager to build upon the huge opportunity that promotion creates for both the football club and the town.

“That manager will be tasked with delivering the club’s ambitious vision and strategy, and conversations have started already.”

His fellow co-chairman, Graham Howse, added: “We are absolutely confident that we can recruit the right manager to move the club forwards not only in terms of competing on the pitch, but also in progressing player development and ensuring that every part of the club's football operations are run as effectively and efficiently as possible.

“This change and the timing of it presents a challenge. Morecambe Football Club will rise to that challenge and is relishing the test that awaits in League One.”

Adams took over at Morecambe in November 2019, following the departure of Jim Bentley.

Having guided the club away from the relegation places in the curtailed 2019/20 season, he led them to an unlikely promotion this time around.

That included a club-record EFL points tally of 78, equalling their best finishing position of fourth, as well as reaching the FA Cup third round for the first time in 18 years and leading them to the third round of the Carabao Cup for the first time since 2007.