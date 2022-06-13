Morecambe confirm Huddersfield Town pre-season friendly

The Shrimps will travel to meet the Terriers behind closed doors at their Canalside training ground on Tuesday, July 12 (2pm).

Morecambe have six warm-up matches going into the 2022/23 season as they look to improve upon 19th place last time around.

They travel to Stalybridge Celtic (July 5), Macclesfield (July 9) and Chester (July 16), as well as hosting Middlesbrough (July 19) and Carlisle United (July 23).

Derek Adams and John McMahon will take Morecambe to a private friendly at Huddersfield Town in July

Morecambe boss Derek Adams will also be allowed to name up to seven substitutes and make five changes in their League One matches from next season.

Teams had been previously permitted to field three substitutes from the seven nominated in the Championship, League One and League Two.

The EFL announced the increase following its annual general meeting on Friday, when clubs approved a number of regulation changes which will come into effect immediately.

As part of the new substitution rules, each club is only permitted a maximum of three opportunities to make changes during a fixture, plus an opportunity at half-time.

Managers may make more than the one substitution on each occasion.

The move mirrors the procedures put in place during the 2020/21 campaign, when football was largely played behind closed doors following the pandemic.

From November 2020 onwards during that season, clubs were allowed to use five substitutes with nine replacements named in the Championship but seven in Leagues One and Two.

The EFL has also confirmed a home club will now be able to wear its ‘away’ or third kit, where a clash may occur that would make it difficult for people who are colour blind to differentiate between the kits worn by both teams.

The amendment also allows clubs to further ‘mix and match’ elements of their registered kits in order to avoid kit clashes.