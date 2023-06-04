As was the case two years ago, the Shrimps’ build-up features matches against both Workington AFC and Blackpool.

As it stands, Workington will be the first opponent in pre-season with a trip to Borough Park taking place on Tuesday, July 11 (7.30pm).

The Reds, who won promotion to the Northern Premier League top flight in the 2022/23 campaign, were Morecambe’s first pre-season opponents in the summer of 2021.

Wes McDonald scores when Morecambe met Blackpool during pre-season in 2021 Picture: Michael Williamson

A first game under Stephen Robinson saw the Shrimps win 5-1 with Cole Stockton, Alfie McCalmont, a trialist, Wes McDonald and Jon Obika on target.

Blackpool is the only confirmed pre-season game at the Mazuma Stadium as yet, taking place on Tuesday, July 25 (7.30pm).

Their last meeting concluded the clubs’ respective pre-seasons in the summer of 2021 and finished 1-1, McDonald’s goal cancelled out by CJ Hamilton.

Three other away games have been arranged as Morecambe look to bounce back following relegation from League One.

They head to Warrington Town on Saturday, July 15 (3pm), facing a home team which gained promotion to National League North next season via the Northern Premier League play-offs.

Another NLN team awaits on Tuesday, July 18 (7.30pm) as Morecambe head to Haig Avenue to play Southport, whose 2022/23 season ended with them in 18th position: one point clear of the bottom four.

The following weekend brings a trip to NWCFL Premier Division club Burscough, managed by former Morecambe striker Richard Brodie, on Saturday, July 22 (3pm).

