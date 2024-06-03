Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derek Adams is back for a third spell as the manager of Morecambe.

Adams has agreed a rolling contract with the Shrimps, whom he led to promotion in 2020/21 before returning for a second stint to secure survival in League One the following season.

Following relegation on the final day of the 2022/23 campaign, Adams had them well placed in the early stages of this season before returning to Ross County in the autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was replaced by Ged Brannan, who left the Shrimps at the end of the season for a coaching role with his former club, Accrington Stanley.

Derek Adams has returned to Morecambe Picture: Michael Williamson

Adams returns to a club facing all manner of difficulties, having been operating under an embargo, with a skeleton playing staff and with the owner still reportedly trying to sell up.

Morecambe director James Wakefield said: “While we continue to face challenges, the situation at Morecambe has evolved sufficiently to enable us to hire into key roles and get on with the core business of being a football club.

“That means moving decisively to appoint a first-team manager and we can think of no one better suited to that task than Derek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having always maintained a strong relationship with him, we know he is capable of quickly building competitive teams and that is exactly what is required.

“We’re excited to see what he can achieve and are looking forward to working with him again.”

Adams added: “I’m looking forward to it! Morecambe FC is a club I know well from my previous two spells at the football club, and I am looking forward to getting started.

“There is a lot of work to be done over the transfer window to get ready for the start of the new season, and I know the board of directors were looking for a manager who knows the football club and how it works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m delighted to come back and try and help the football club move forward again.