Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Morecambe have confirmed details of the club’s retained list following the conclusion of their 2023/24 season.

Three senior players had previously signed deals – Charlie Brown, Stuart Moore and Gwion Edwards – with a fourth, Kayden Harrack, having had his option triggered.

Saul Fox-Akande has accepted a professional deal, while a contract extension has been offered to JJ McKiernan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farrend Rawson and Donald Love have turned down contract offers from the Shrimps Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Farrend Rawson, David Tutonda, Donald Love and Joel Senior have all turned down offers that were made during the campaign.

A dozen other senior players – Adam Smith, Jacob Bedeau, Chris Stokes, Max Melbourne, Oscar Threlkeld, Jacob Davenport, Yann Songo’o, Jake Taylor, Brandon Barker, Cammy Smith, Jordy Hiwula and Jordan Slew – haven’t been offered contracts at this time.

The Shrimps’ five loanees – Archie Mair (Norwich City), Nelson Khumbeni (Bolton Wanderers), Joe Adams (Wigan Athletic), Ged Garner (Barrow AFC) and Julian Larsson (Nottingham Forest) – have all returned to their respective clubs.

A Morecambe statement said: “We’d like to place on record our thanks to all our outgoing players for their efforts while at the club and wish them all the very best in their future endeavours.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, the EFL has confirmed details of the opening and closing dates for the 2024/25 transfer windows.

The summer window will open on Friday, June 14 and close at 11pm on Friday, August 30.