It was said the move had come in light of the expanded UEFA club competitions, with all matches being played on weekends – though round four will be played over an extended period from Friday to Wednesday.

Morecambe FC have criticised changes to the FA Cup

Morecambe are the latest, issuing the following statement on Friday afternoon: “Morecambe Football Club is outraged with the FA and Premier League’s decision to make significant and impactful changes to the FA Cup, without any engagement with the vast majority of clubs and stakeholders that contribute to the best cup competition in world football.

“It is a sad indictment of the game that, however much this decision and the way it was reached disappoints us, it no longer is any surprise.

“The contempt that is shown by those making these decisions towards anyone, and anything, outside of their organisations is clear from recent developments, such as this and the lack of any meaningful movement on a much-needed new deal for football.

“The club learned of the significant news via the public press release, with no prior knowledge of any discussions of this nature or plans to make changes that affect those at the bottom end of the pyramid far more than those at the top.

“Football is broken, there will be no magical fix without meaningful change and those with vested interests are clearly unable to sort this.

“Yet again, it is clear as day that an independent regulator is required, and as soon as possible, before more football clubs reach their limit.

“Communities and supporters will be broken and devastated – all whilst we watch a handful of teams spend sums of money that is beyond comprehension.