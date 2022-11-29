Following 11 summer signings and 10 departures, the Shrimps’ ability to do any New Year business has been under scrutiny against the backdrop of the club being prepared for sale almost three months ago.

After drawing against Portsmouth earlier this month, Adams said the club was ‘skint’ and that no squad strengthening would take place.

Caleb Watts was one of 11 summer arrivals at Morecambe Picture: Jack Taylor

Taylor said: “We are up against some clubs with budgets five or six times bigger than ours so, from that point of view, I think we should be 100 per cent behind Derek.

“Hopefully, we can help him do some business in the window.

“It’s an inherited squad, not his squad, and – historically – Derek has done great business in the January transfer window.

“The first season, he did a lot of business and got us safe, we got promoted the season after, and then he came back last year and we survived.

“The board have got to consider the club is up for sale and it has been for a few months.

“If that changes, that could potentially impact on the finance available.”

The desire for some January deals comes with Morecambe looking to preserve their League One status.

Two victories in 19 matches leave the Shrimps second-bottom of the table with all of the bottom four on 14 points.

Eight draws have helped contribute to Morecambe’s 23rd position, six points away from safety ahead of Exeter City’s visit to the Mazuma Stadium on Friday.

In a division where a third of the clubs are former Premier League outfits, there is a belief Morecambe haven’t had the reward their efforts have deserved.

The co-chairman added: “It’s been different, it’s been exciting, it’s been frustrating, it’s been all sorts of adjectives.

“We’re enjoying the journey and I think we’ve been a bit unfortunate because there’s many times we could have come out with better results.